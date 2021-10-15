All Saints’ Day holidays: what are the best destinations?







“The Canaries are THE destination for All Saints’ Day”. That’s Delphine, head of the Havas de Lorient travel agency, who says so. In Vannes, Brest or Saint-Brieuc, we agree. “People want the sun, the weather was not nice this summer, they want to leave,” says Sabrina from her agency Promovacances in Saint-Brieuc. The Canaries are almost guaranteed sunshine, but another major advantage: the islands are part of the European Union. In 2021, that means a lot.

Europe, the easy way

Because Spain is on the list of “green” countries drawn up by France. Those where the circulation of the virus is moderate, and where travelers can therefore leave without too many constraints. If you are one of those lucky Britons, who are going to enjoy their All Saints holiday in Spain, you will only have to fill out an online form to allow the Spanish government to “follow” you during your stay, and present your health pass or a negative test of less than 72 hours on arrival.

The measures are roughly similar across the European Union. “The easiest destinations are in the Mediterranean basin”, summarizes Jeanne, head of the Selectour Celtea travel agency in Vannes. After the Canaries, the Bretons ‘favorite destinations for All Saints’ Day are Tunisia, Morocco, Italy, Egypt …

“Lots of last minute requests”

To get to Morocco, you must complete a specific document, present your health pass and a negative PCR test of less than 48 hours. In Tunisia, the test can be 72 hours old. “We must not say to ourselves that we are going to travel as before. There will inevitably be constraints, ”recognizes Jeanne. We still have to find our way around, the aforementioned constraints having taken the annoying habit of changing from one month to the next since the beginning of the crisis.

We must warn people upstream that there is a risk of cancellation

Direct consequence of these uncertainties: “People are waiting to be reassured, so we have a lot of last minute requests”, explains Sabrina in Saint-Brieuc. And again, “we must warn people upstream that there are risks of cancellation,” adds Jeanne.





In Europe, Greece still attracts Bretons a little, in any case the first week of the All Saints holidays, which this year overlap October and November. However, in tourism, the summer season ends with the month of October. At the beginning of November, hotels close, flights to “summer” destinations are reduced, and you have to go to seek the sun further afield.

An ordeal for the unvaccinated

In Mauritius, for example, which reopened its borders to travelers on October 1. To enter, you must give two forms to the authorities on arrival and take out insurance covering the covid. Vaccinees must present a negative PCR test within 72 hours and undergo a test on the day of arrival, then a second on the fifth day. Many hotels offer their customers to provide them with the tests at no additional cost.

For the unvaccinated however, the slightest tourist stay is more of an ordeal than anything else. If you land on Mauritius without a health pass, you will need to book a “quarantine stay” in a hotel, stay in your room for 14 days, and undergo three PCR tests within that time. In Tunisia as in Morocco, you agree to a compulsory isolation of 10 days in an establishment designated by the authorities. In short, outside the EU, unvaccinated tourists are undesirable.

United States and Cuba, coveted but banned

There are also two popular destinations for Britons as All Saints’ Day approaches, where both vaccinated and unvaccinated are not welcome. This is still the case of the United States, which announced the reopening of its borders to vaccinated travelers “in early November”. “Early enough for the second week of vacation?” “Asks Jeanne in Vannes. No answer for the moment. Cuba has been more precise, and will welcome tourists from November 15.

In Breton travel agencies, we are looking ahead to 2022. Trends are already emerging for the coming months, with the Dominican Republic and Asia in the lead. But for almost two years, trends mainly respond to the laws of a virus. Projecting yourself until All Saints’ Day is not bad.