“Always alone”, “never a smile” … What we know about the suspect arrested after the archery attack in Norway





Emotions remained high in Kongsberg, a peaceful city in the south-east of the Scandinavian country, where residents gathered Thursday evening to pray with candles, 24 hours after the attack which left five dead and three injured. “We are a small community and we need to be there for each other”, 29-year-old teacher Kristine Johansen told AFP. Described by police as a 37-year-old Danish citizen who converted to Islam and reported for radicalization, Bråthen admitted during questioning that he carried out the attack, including a bow and arrows, before being arrested. “We would like to have him in pre-trial detention for at least four weeks”, the prosecutor in charge of the case, Ann Iren Svane Mathiassen, told AFP. The Kongsberg court is due to rule on Friday morning, but presumably without a presentation of the assailant: according to the police, Bråthen does not oppose his imprisonment, allowing a simplified procedure. “I don’t think he will appear”, said Ms. Svane Mathiassen.

In light in particular of the modus operandi, the fact that the suspect knocked blindly and that he was the object of alerts on a possible radicalization, the track of Islamist terrorism seems privileged. “There is no doubt that the act itself has appearances which suggest that it may be a terrorist act, but it is now important for the investigation to advance and for the suspect’s motives to be clarified.”PST chief Hans Sverre Sjøvold said at a press conference on Thursday. The authorities also do not rule out the possibility of mental disorders. “This is a person who has been going back and forth through the health care system for a while”, underlined Mr Sverre Sjøvold.

According to Ms Svane Mathiassen, Bråthen started undergoing a psychiatric assessment on Thursday, but findings are expected to take several months. “Never a smile” The suspect “is known” of the PST, which is mainly responsible for counterterrorism in Norway, but few details have been provided on this subject. “There have been fears related to radicalization previously”, for his part explained a police official, Ole Bredrup Saeverud. Those fears dated back to 2020 and before, and had resulted in police follow-up, he said. According to Norwegian media reports, Bråthen has been the target of two court rulings in the past: a ban last year from visiting two close family members after threatening to kill one of them and a burglary and purchase of hashish in 2012. A video of him from 2017 was also unearthed by several media, where he is seen making a profession of faith in a threatening tone. “I am a messenger. I came with a warning:” is this really what you want? “(…) Witness that I am a Muslim”, he declares there.

Bråthen, who most likely acted alone according to the police, killed four women and a man, aged between 50 and 70, in several places in Kongsberg, a small town without history of about 25,000 inhabitants where he resided, to some 80 kilometers west of Oslo. On condition of anonymity, a neighbor described him as an unfriendly person with a large build and cropped hair. “Never a smile, no expression on the face”, he told AFP, adding to have seen it “always alone”. Several planned Islamist attacks have been foiled in Norway in the past. But the country has been bereaved by two far-right attacks over the past ten years, including that of July 22, 2011 by Anders Behring Breivik (77 killed).