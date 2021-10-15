American millionaire Robert Durst sentenced to life for murder of his best friend

Robert Durst, in court in Los Angeles, California, October 14, 2021. MYUNG J. CHUNG / AP

The rich and sulphurous American heir Robert Durst was sentenced, Thursday, October 14, to life imprisonment by a court in Los Angeles, without the possibility of parole, for the murder of his best friend.

The 78-year-old multimillionaire was convicted in September of killing his friend Susan Berman with a bullet to the head at her 2000 home in Beverly Hills to prevent him from speaking to police about the disappearance by his wife, Kathleen, two decades earlier.

“This crime is the murder of a witness”, Judge Mark Windham said before handing down the sentence. “This circumstance (…) enormously aggravated this terrible and disturbing crime”, he added. The magistrate rejected the defense’s request for a new trial, considering that there was “Sufficient, indeed overwhelming, evidence of guilt”.

Black sheep of the family

The court also heard from a son of the victim, who said he wondered what his life would have been like if Robert Durst had not killed his mother. “All plans have been completely swept away”, said Sareb Kaufman, crying. “You also killed me, [vous avez tué] the person I was ”.





During the hearing, Robert Durst, who had pleaded not guilty, remained almost motionless in his wheelchair. Relatives of Susan Berman urged him in court to say where the body of his wife Kathleen is.

The prosecution believes that Susan Berman helped Robert Durst cover up his role in the murder of his wife Kathleen and that Mr. Durst ended up killing Mr.me Berman to prevent him from responding to the New York police officers who were investigating his wife’s disappearance in 1982.

A black sheep from one of New York’s biggest real estate families, Robert Durst was arrested in March 2015 on the eve of the airing of the last episode of a six-part HBO biographical documentary, The Jinx.

“I killed them all, obviously”

The series returned to another bloody episode in the life of Robert Durst: the murder of a neighbor, which he then dismembered and thrown into the sea. He had been acquitted of this crime thanks to an army of prestigious lawyers who pleaded a mixture of self-defense, an accidental gunshot and acts committed under the influence of alcohol.

In The JinxMr Durst seemed to be making an involuntary confession, whispering to himself as he was in the bathroom and his wireless mic was not turned off: ” What did I do ? I killed them all, of course. ”

His lawyers had tried to dissuade the millionaire from participating in the documentary series, but Mr Durst had ignored their advice. Sure of his own, he said in an interview: ” It’s been so long. A prosecutor would have to undertake a sizable and ruinous investigation. I do not imagine it “. Fatal error because a Los Angeles prosecutor thought it was worth reopening the case.