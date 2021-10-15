an emblematic character of the channel has just died

Decidedly, the mourning is linked for the big family of TF1. While Etienne Mougeotte’s funeral was being organized this Wednesday, October 13, 2021, another great figure from the first channel left the same day. As reported the Parisian, the former economic journalist Emmanuel de La Taille actually died following an accident in the streets of Paris. Objeko explains everything in great detail.

TF1: another hard blow! Emmanuel de La Taille hit by a truck on the Champs-Elysees

A particularly difficult week

A few days ago, all the TF1 teams learned with immense sadness of the death of Etienne Mougeotte, vice-president of the group and director of the antenna for more than two decades. A man who will have particularly left his mark on television and to whom many stars of yesterday and today owe their careers. Among these, Nikos Aliagas, Claire Chazal, Jean-Pierre Foucault, Évelyne Heliat or even Patrick Poivre d’Arvor.

A journalist by training, Étienne Mougeotte will have truly participated in the creation of TF1 to make it one of the largest European channels. From 1990 to 2000, he formed a shocking duo with Patrick Le Lay, the group’s Chairman and CEO. Together, they will have allowed the advent in an incalculable number of successful programs with hosts who owe them their notoriety. A huge loss, just like the one that our editorial staff is talking about today with you. Indeed, the announcement of the death of Emmanuel de La Taille is truly a new blow for all TF1 employees. A great economic journalist, Emmanuel de La Taille was indeed a very popular personality. Objeko therefore invites you to discover more about his career, but also on the exact circumstances of his disappearance.

A visionary

A great connoisseur of television, but also of the financial world, Emmanuel de La Taille was one of the first to talk about the economy on the small screen. From the end of the 1970s, he joined forces with François de Closets to create a magazine entitled THE‘stake. Thanks to this new program, viewers can familiarize themselves with the world of finance and the stock market. A show that will be at the origin of many others such as Capital presented by Emmanuel Chain. In addition to his profession as a journalist in the editorial staff of TF1, Emmanuel de La Taille has also received a large number of literary prizes such as Les Lauriers verte for journalistic work for his entire career.

⚫️🇫🇷DISPARITION – Considered one of the first popularizers of the economy on television, Emmanuel de La Taille, ex-journalist of TF1, died yesterday, hit by a truck in the Champs-Élysées sector, in Paris . He was 89 years old (Le Parisien). pic.twitter.com/LsCTV87Kut

– 🌐The Globe (@LeGlobe_info) October 14, 2021

For several decades, he will appear on television sets in order to popularize his knowledge of the economic world and sometimes of his faults. Extremely visionary, he was even one of the first to create a web channel devoted to this subject. Aged 89, he continued to be interested in the world around us while having slowed down his professional activities. A personality much appreciated by his colleagues, more particularly at TF1 where he worked for a very long time. It is therefore with immense sadness that his relatives, friends and former collaborators learned of his disappearance on October 13, 2021.

Emmanuel de la Taille has just left. Journalist of rare relevance in the economic field. Elegant and caring man. He helped me a lot when I started to @ TF1 13h. RIP 🖤 – Michel Denisot (@michel_denisot) October 14, 2021

An investigation in progress?

According to the first information disclosed by The Parisian, the former economist of TF1 would have been the victim of an accident in the French capital. It would appear that he was run over by a truck while he was near the Champs-Elysees. Unfortunately, Emmanuel de La Taille succumbed to his injuries. Born in 1932 in Casablanca, Morocco, the young man began a career as a journalist in the midst of the Algerian war. He will then become a correspondent at the Agency France-Press for European affairs in Brussels in 1962. But it really is his show called The stakes which will make him a real TV star. It should be remembered that at the time, more than 3 million viewers followed it regularly. On TF1, he will therefore continue to be the real expert for a very long time when it comes to deciphering an economic problem.

“At least he knows what he’s talking about and we understand what he’s saying about it.” The beautiful tribute attributed to de Gaulle who spoke of Emmanuel de la Taille, who died on October 13 at the age of 89. What better can be said of the excellent economic journalist that he was! #YouthRemember pic.twitter.com/xvjeRQXtTG – Olivier Biffaud (@bif_o) October 14, 2021

From 1994 to 1998, Emmanuel de La Taille will continue his career on TV5 Monde with The international stake. A way for him to continue to provide his knowledge no longer at the level of France, but at a more global level. In any case, his death leaves a great void. Indeed, his disappearance arouses many reactions and tributes both from his former colleagues at TF1 and other media, but also from the public. To date, the date and location of his funeral have not yet been communicated. But it is a safe bet that a strong audience will be present for the farewells.



