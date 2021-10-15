Andorra: when a fart starts a fight in a spa

A crooked fart was the trigger on Monday for a general fight in an Andorran spa.

It was the fart dropped in the wrong place, at the wrong time, near the wrong nostrils.

On Monday in Andorra, flatulence caused a general brawl to blow in the Caldea thermoludic spa, a famous establishment in the principality.

Three people finished their day at the police station. A case reported by the local newspaper “Altaveu” which has since been the delights of Internet users.

The case starts around midnight, in the locker rooms of the establishment. For some “unknown” reason, a client would have approached another before cracking a louise. Gesture visibly little appreciated by the person concerned, who begins to explain to him that he does not lack air.





The tone rises at full throttle, the climate becomes unbreathable. Insults, the two men move on. Kicks and punches get lost. Supporters of the protagonists join in the dance: the general phalanx tour will eventually involve no less than twelve people.

Overwhelmed, the security service alerted the police. Four patrols tumble down. The pressure did not fall immediately, however: a woman made some derogatory remarks towards the newcomers. She will eventually be embarked, just like the two men at the origin of the brawl.

The three people finally received a symbolic sentence before being released Tuesday evening.

