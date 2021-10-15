anguish and anger after the death of 46 people in a burning building

The flames gave way to anger and anguish in Taiwan on Friday, the day after 46 people were killed in a dilapidated building fire in the south of the island, one of the deadliest in a building. housing in 20 years around the world.

The fire broke out at dawn Thursday at a 13-story mixed-use building in Kaohsiung city, devastating several floors before firefighters managed to bring it under control four hours later.

Authorities said 41 people were hospitalized.

The apartment building was in poor condition and most of the victims were low-income seniors, some with disabilities or dementia.

– “Working class” –

Lee Mao-shen, who has lived in the apartment building opposite for 40 years, watches the pigeons land on the railings of what is left of the apartment where his friend died the night before.



His neighbor Cheng Yong-kang, who is one of those who never left the building, was raising pigeons from his seventh-floor balcony, said the 60-year-old.

“We met every day to discuss, we discussed the evening of his death,” he told AFP.

The 60-year-old describes his neighborhood as “mostly made up of working class people and the elderly”.

The now-gutted complex where his friend died was once a vibrant place, but like the rest of the neighborhood, it has seen rough times.

“There was a shopping center and a cinema inside,” he recalls. But the commercial floors had been empty and abandoned for several years.





The sound of cymbals echoed through the neighborhood on Friday during a ceremony led by a Taoist priest, attended by survivors of the blaze and loved ones who have lost loved ones.

The firefighters explained the violence of the fire in particular by the fact that the five lower commercial floors were filled with debris and abandoned objects which generated the enormous quantities of smoke which then engulfed the residential apartments located above.

– Exposed wiring –

Lin Chieh-ying, a retired ballet teacher who also lives across the street, said the building had been dilapidated from a previous fire twenty years ago, in one of the department stores now closed.

There were no casualties from the fire, but much of the building fell into disrepair.

“Now there are always people who drink at night and make a fuss,” she says. “They should have demolished this building 20 years ago.”

Residents said they heard several loud bangs as the fire broke out around 3 a.m. Thursday on the ground floor.

Local media published recent images of the interior of the building, showing exposed wiring, rusted water pipes and stairwells clogged with debris.

Quoted in the Taipei Times, Kaohsiung Public Works Bureau general manager Su Chih-hsun said multiple fire safety issues were identified during inspections in 2019, 2020 and earlier this year. But efforts to address these issues have been hampered by a dysfunctional building management committee, he said.

Frequently hit by earthquakes and typhoons, the island of Taiwan has strict building regulations, but safety standards are often not well enforced, especially in older buildings.

The mayor of Kaohsiung said a task force would be set up to study the city’s management of this building and other aging structures.

Taiwan is one of the “Asian tigers” whose economy has surged in the last century thanks to rapid industrialization. But inequalities are entrenched and many older people, in particular, have been left behind.