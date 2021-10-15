Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine traps Antoine de Caunes on the set of C to you (VIDEO)

Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine wanted to avenge José Garcia on the set of C to you. A very bad surprise for Antoine de Caunes who almost choked!
Antoine de Caunes was the guest of Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine in C to you to talk about his new work, Personal. In this book, he pays in particular a touching tribute to his companion Daphné Roullier. But he also speaks of his accomplice José Garcia, whom he confessed to having “martyred“on the set of Nowhere else. In the show of France 5, he returned to the joke that was at the origin of the jokes that the two men are now making. While Philippe Gildas received the novelist Frédéric Dard, the two men encamped drunken monks. “And I had served what must have been a classic brandy, but it was a gut, a dreadful thing. He drank it dry.”, he had fun. Before adding, sheepishly: “He really almost stayed there”. Antoine de Caunes concluded that the ball was now in his friend’s court. But the host obviously did not hear it that way.
“It wasn’t water”
At the very end of the show, while Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine was promoting her guests, she paused, shouting: “That’s it !“. An enthusiasm which was immediately explained by the attitude of Antoine de Caunes, trapped in turn directly by a fake glass of water. “Oh my god, you drank it!”, exclaimed the host to the angels, while his guest was recovering from his emotions. “There, José Garcia is avenged. Revenge!“, she continued, before asking her guest what was in his glass. “I do not know“, replied the one who still had difficulty expressing himself. “It wasn’t water …”, she remarked teasingly. And the wait has obviously been very long for the star of France 5. “So there you could have waited. Never drink that glass of water. We prayed to the god of PAF”, she pointed out. “You’ve been waiting an hour. That’s why it was dragging on. Thank you, thank you.”, retorted the handsome presenter.
Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine insists on reviewing the images of Antoine de Caunes drinking
“This sequence will be sent to José Garcia with the compliments of the team of C to you “, continued Babeth, decidedly unleashed. She even insisted on reviewing the footage of the comedian drinking the alcoholic beverage and choking. “Because you spat on yourself, it’s disgusting! It’s a shame, we haven’t got the start of the action”, she added without mercy.