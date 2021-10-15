Anne Hidalgo’s first campaign poster unveiled

The Socialist Party has revealed the first visual of the invested candidate, who will give a big meeting in Lille on October 23.

Anne Hidalgo’s campaign will finally be able to begin. In any case, this is what the Socialists are hoping for, whose candidate, officially invested Thursday, October 14, is skating for the moment in all opinion polls. From today, Socialist Party activists will stick throughout France the first official campaign poster of the mayor of Paris and presidential candidate.

A poster revealed by the staff of the party last night, where Anne Hidalgo appears smiling, on a white background. His photo is accompanied by the slogan “Courage, justice», In blue and red.

Anne Hidalgo’s first campaign poster Socialist Party

“From this weekend, there will be posters pasted, leaflets. I fully expect that the socialists’ entry into the campaign will produce some effects.», Declared the first secretary of the Socialist Party, Olivier Faure, yesterday, at the announcement of the results.





Anne Hidalgo enters the campaign

The Socialist Party candidate, who has already launched her campaign for several weeks, wants to take advantage of this momentum to give a boost. Today she will be in a maternity hospital to support midwives, then in Valencia, Spain, for the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party congress. Tomorrow, she will inaugurate a square in the name of Samuel Paty, in Paris.

The next very important step in his campaign will take place on October 23, in Lille. She will hold a big meeting there, alongside Martine Aubry, Bernard Cazeneuve and Lionel Jospin.