Anne Roumanoff reveals to be a couple again (VIDEO)

In Big heads this Wednesday, October 13, 2021, Anne Roumanoff made some confidences about her private life, officially revealing that she was in a relationship.
It’s not easy to keep a secret when you’re sitting at the table of Big heads. Yesterday, like every afternoon during the week, Laurent Ruquier presented a new number of his cultural-humorous show on RTL. And among the residents of this Wednesday, October 13, 2021, the comedian Anne Roumanoff, who was kindly cooked by her comrades who wanted to know a little more about her private life. Starting with the host himself, who put his foot in the dish, persuaded: “You are single Anne …“
The rare confessions of Anne Roumanoff on her private life
Laurent Ruquier, aware that the member had divorced the father of her daughters, Philippe Vaillant, after 22 years of marriage, had therefore bet on the celibacy of his recruit. But Anne Roumanoff was quick to prove her boss wrong: “Not at all !“, she said to the host’s surprise: “Ah good ? Is there a new man in your life Anne?“, he questioned her again, and she simply answered”Well, how are you …“Caroline Diament coming to the aid of the comedian:”It’s simple here: if you’re not married, they think you’re single and have no life. There is life outside of marriage“, chanted the columnist while the former host of Europe 1 assured maliciously:”No. Everything is fine !“
A failed attempt at cosmetic surgery!
“It shows that she is fulfilled. It’s true, we see you, happy, joyful … “, then complimented Laurent Ruquier. Anne Roumanoff who confesses: “Fortunately, I took the time!“, had already mentioned his particular physical change since his divorce:”I had my teeth whitened, I grew my hair, I got thinner … These are details of course, but still it is that I feel better in my skin at 50 than at 30“, she explained in the pages of Gala. The one who also revealed more recently on RTL to have tried cosmetic surgery … although it did not really succeed, had assured not to be ready to live with someone immediately: “It’s complicated, everyday life“.