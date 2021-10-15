Apple Watch Series 7: our unboxing in video

The Watch Series 7, a new version of the connected watch from Apple, has arrived at the editorial staff of Digital. While waiting for our full test, find our first impressions on video!

Apple’s news knows no rest. After the release, a few weeks ago of a wave of iPhone 13 successful, but not revolutionary, the apple brand will return to the forefront next week with a new keynote . This will probably be dedicated to new MacBooks and a third generation of AirPods headphones. All of this will be watched live on our Twitch channel, during a live on Monday 18, at 7 p.m. .

But in the meantime, the American giant launches this Friday, October 15, as expected, its new generation of Apple Watch. Invoiced at least 429 €, the Watch Series 7 is available in two formats of 41 and 45 mm, and inaugurates a screen with very refined borders. It is of course available in GPS only and GPS / LTE versions, and comes with a three-month subscription to the Fitness + service, newly available in France.

The Apple Watch Series 7 has arrived at the editorial staff of Digital. His full test will be published very soon in our pages, but for now, it’s time forunboxing of this new generation of watch: find our first impressions on this Watch 7 in video.