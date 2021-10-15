Are Genshin Impact and Elon Musk trolling the community?

This morning, Elon Musk and MihoYo had a rather strange communication experience with the Genshin Impact community. It all starts with a message from the Twitter account of Ella Musk, a fictional character who exists in Genshin Impact. Through this account, MiHoYo offered its playerbase a community challenge: the more Ella Musk’s account would be followed, the greater the collaboration between the real Elon Musk and MiHoYo.

Funny at first glance, this challenge does not take long to shake up the gaming community: what do players have to gain in all of this? Why are the follower thresholds so crazy (currently the English-speaking Genshin Impact account has “only” 2.4 million followers)? Who does this challenge benefit the most, if not one of the richest men in the world?

So many questions that make the community get annoyed pretty quickly, and don’t support the tweet in the best way possible. A few hours later, MiHoYo decides to delete this contest. It’s hard to say if this was a trollsque joke that was badly received or if it was a real challenge. The thing in any case made laugh the 3rd world fortune, who split a tweet in the morning.

Can’t wait to be in Genshin Impact 🤣

– Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 14, 2021

The event raised many questions within the community, still on the defensive after the turbulence of the game’s first anniversary. However, between Elon Musk and Genshin Impact, a thread has been woven since version 1.0 of the game, and the incorporation of Ella Musk’s NPC, obvious reference to the billionaire, and a true linguist sheltered from the walls of Mondstadt. Who knows, Elon may one day have the privilege of becoming a full-fledged character in the game?