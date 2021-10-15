As COP26 approaches, Queen Elizabeth II irritated by leaders “who speak, but do not act”

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have yet to confirm their attendance at the UN climate conference, which is being held this year in Glasgow, Scotland.

Elizabeth II is angry. In a private conversation on COP26, captured Thursday, October 14 on the sidelines of a speech to the Welsh Parliament, the Queen of England expressed her irritation towards world leaders who “talk” climate change, but “do not act”.

Due to her microphone remaining on, the 95-year-old monarch was heard breaking out of her usual reserve during a discussion with Speaker of Parliament Elin Jones: “Amazing, isn’t it? Heard about the COP … I still don’t know who’s coming. No idea,” said Elizabeth II, while the United Kingdom will be the host country of the climate conference, which will be held from October 31 in Glasgow (Scotland). “We only know people who don’t come … It’s really irritating when they talk, but they don’t act”, she continued.

Among the leaders who have not yet confirmed their attendance at the UN climate summit are Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





The annoyed outing comes after her son Prince Charles, known for his environmental convictions, earlier this week called on leaders to “act on the ground”. His grandson William, second in line to the British throne, also stepped in, asking for more than “beautiful lyrics”, in an interview with the BBC.

The Duke of Cambridge also attacked the space tourism race on Thursday, believing that “the greatest brains and minds in this world [devraient] above all to try to repair this planet “, before worrying about putting wealthy tourists into orbit.

The Speaker of the Welsh Parliament spoke with the Queen about this rare frontal attack by Prince William. “Yes I have read [des choses] on that “Elizabeth II replied with a smile.