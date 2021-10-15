ASSE: the probable lines and the absent ones

Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most profitable transfers in history

Strasbourg, placed in the middle of the table (11th) receives ASSE this Sunday at 3 pm. If the Strasbourg people have raised the bar after a complicated start, the Greens, for their part, will have to confirm the beautiful things seen during the derby against OL two weeks ago. Because Claude Puel’s men are still the red lantern of the championship and absolutely must sign their first victory of the season to finally embark on this 2021/2022 edition of Ligue 1.

For this meeting, Strasbourg will not be able to count on Karol Fila, Adrien Thomasson and Alexander Djiku.

For its part, ASSE will be deprived of Yvann Maçon.

The probable lines

Strasbourg : Salts – Liénard, Perrin, Nyamsi, Le Marchand, Caci – Sissoko, Prcic, Bellegarde – Diallo, Ajorque

ASSE : Green – Camara, Moukoudi, Kolodziejczak, Trauco – Youssouf, Neyou – Nordin, Boudebouz, Bouanga – Khazri



