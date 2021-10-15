Astronomers have seen the end of the Solar System!

Barkers who claim to be able to see your future. There are quite a few. But this time, it is very serious astronomers who suggest that we take a leap into the future. To see what will be the future of our Solar system. Rest assured, they don’t claim to have developed a time machine. They have simply tracked down a planetary system that looks exactly like the expected fate of our Solar System. What it will be when our Sun reaches the end of its life. In some 5 billion years.

By effect of gravitational microlens – which occurs when a star close to Earth momentarily aligns with a star further away – they discovered a giant planet. Whose mass is around 40% greater than that of our Jupiter. And when they left in search of its host star, surprise! It wasn’t shining enough to be a star in what astronomers call the main sequence.





The data quickly enabled them to rule out that the host of this giant exoplanet could be a brown dwarf, a neutron star or even a black hole. Then there was only one possibility left. Jupiter’s twin planet must orbit a white dwarf. A dead star. Located near the center of the Milky Way.

In this animation, an artist’s impression of a star in the main sequence at the end of its life, transforming into a red giant then collapsing into a white dwarf. A gas giant similar to Jupiter orbits at a distance, surviving the explosive transformation. © Adam Makarenko, WM Keck Observatory

Read more

Jupiter could survive

Remember that when a star in the main sequence, like our Sun, has burned all the hydrogen in its nucleus, it goes through a so-called red giant stage. Then she collapses on herself. She shrinks until she becomes a white dwarf. A dense and warm star remnant. Of the…

> Read more on Futura

Read also on Futura