At the heart of the battle between French and British fishermen

REPORT – More than a hundred French fishermen have not obtained permission to continue their activity in British and Anglo-Norman waters. Paris hopes to find a solution with London by the end of the month.

Special envoy to Saint-Malo and Jersey

Will the whelk war take place? At other times, the question might have made the fishermen of Saint-Malo smile. But since the entry into force of the post-Brexit trade treaty signed by the United Kingdom and the European Union, these fellows do not have the heart to joke. Sixteen of them, or nearly a quarter of the fleet registered in the city of Saint-Malo, have not obtained the precious license now necessary to work in the waters surrounding the Channel Island of Jersey. At the end of October, if the situation does not resolve, they will have to pick up their lockers and make their way to milder skies. Some, we assure the Ille-et-Vilaine Fisheries Committee, will have no other choice but to go out of business. “We must find a solution at all costs, worries the mayor of the city, Gilles Lurton, otherwise it risks rocking seriously … “

Terre-plein des Servannais, on the edge of the large basin where