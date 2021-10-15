Audiences: The finale of “Fugueuse” leader on TF1, “Le Pâtissier” on the rise, “Mytho” ends at the lowest on Arte

Thursday evening, TF1 arrived at the head of the hearings with the final of its French mini-series “Fugueuse”. The two episodes welcoming Michael Youn, Sylvie Testud and Fanny Cottençon were watched until 11:15 p.m. by an average of 3.88 million French people according to Médiamétrie, which represents an audience share of 21.4% among 4-year-olds and more and 25.6% on the FRDA-50. A fortnight ago, fiction was followed by 3.55 million viewers (18.7% of 4+ and 22.5% of FRDA-50).

M6 follows with the second episode of “Meilleur pâtissier”, hosted by Marie Portolano. The competition judged by Mercotte and Cyril Lignac made salivate 2.39 million followers, or 14.2% of the public and 26.5% of the FRDA-50, target on which the program is leader. Last Thursday, for its return to the air, the program had convinced 2.07 million gourmands (11.3% on 4+ and 24.8% on FRDA-50).

On France 3, the unpublished documentary “Montand est à nous” was able to count on 1.74 million nostalgics and on 9.0% of 4 years and over (0.9% of FRDA-50). Another documentary, “Chronicles of the tender age”, broadcast a week ago, had brought together 1.45 million viewers (7.3% of 4+ and 0.7% of FRDA-50).

France 2 is fourth with a new issue of its magazine “Special Envoy” presented by Elise Lucet and in particular devoted to the return to favor of marriage agencies. 1.60 million people joined this quest for a soul mate until 11 p.m., for an audience share of 8.3% (8.0% on the FRDA-50). On September 30, the meeting had interested 1.54 million news enthusiasts (7.8% of the public and 8.9% of the FRDA-50).

Fans at the rendezvous for “Back to the future”

In fifth position, we find TMC with the film “Back to the future”. This trip to the 1950s attracted 984,000 fans of the saga created by Robert Zemeckis. The market share is 5.8% for the general public and 9.6% for the FRDA-50. On France 5, the documentary “The last hours of Pompeii” intrigued 846,000 history buffs, ie an audience share of 4.2% (2.2% on the FRDA-50).

On Arte, the continuation and end of season 2 of the French series “Mytho” was watched on average by 257,000 serial fans for the first two episodes of the evening (1.2% of 4+ / 0.9% of FRDA- 50). A week ago, the series had already made a weak comeback, being followed by only 280,000 French people (1.3% on 4+ and 0.6% on FRDA-50). As a reminder, on October 17, 2019, the season 1 finale had gathered 564,000 followers on average (2.6% of the public and 1.8% of the FRDA-50).