Aurélie Pons touched by death: this tribute for her father that she will do live in DALS

She decided to dance for him and this sequence is likely to upset the jury, the other candidates, the dancers and the viewers of Dance with the stars 2021. As revealed by our colleagues from Close, Aurélie Pons decided to participate tonight in the show despite his pain and his pain.

Monday, October 21, 2021, the star of the series Here it all begins shared a terrible news: her father died prematurely. The 25-year-old young woman who must therefore face this tragedy has nevertheless decided to participate in the new number of Dance with the stars, live on TF1, October 15, 2021. And for her it was not possible not to pay tribute to her dad. With her partner Adrien Caby, she will therefore dance for her “paupé” and share her love for him with the viewers. A choice which is not due to chance because Aurélie Pons’ father was particularly proud to see her participate in the famous program.





When she announced her death on Instagram, in addition to a photo of her as a child and accomplice with dad, the actress had unveiled messages from her father which showed how happy he was to see her dance. “We’re going to watch you for DALS at Grandma’s with François who is there too. You worked well this week with Adrien, it will do it, you will ensure like a shooting star. Or rather like the Star of the Shepherd, Venus who is the brightest“, he had notably sent to his daughter.

No doubt this evening will be very special for Aurélie Pons. She knows that her father is watching over her from where he is and will run onto the floor thinking of him. Needless to say, tears are likely to flow to everyone.