Back to earth for ASVEL, defeated by Maccabi Tel Aviv

Two days after their great victory against Anadolu Efes Istanbul, ASVEL played another EuroLeague match at home. This Thursday, TJ Parker’s men logically bowed to a strong team from Maccabi Tel Aviv (85-93).

ASVEL stays in touch during the break thanks to the Okobo-Jones duo

Despite a difficult start to the match (2-8, 2 ‘), ASVEL relied on a Elie Okobo ubiquitous (23 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists for 21 evaluation) to stop the bleeding. The French leader allowed his team to stay in contact with Maccabi Tel Aviv in this first quarter (10-12, 5 ‘). In success, TJ Parker’s players even took control for the first time in the game with an 8-2 inflicted on the Israelis (13-12, 6 ‘). Okobo continued his work and ASVEL managed to stand up to their evening opponents after the first ten very offensive minutes (21-25).

Spurred on by an excellent duo Keenan evans (13 points to 3/3 to three points and 3 assists for 12 evaluation) – Jalen reynolds (17 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists for 14 evaluation), the Maccabi took his distance from the start of the second quarter time (21-30, 12 ‘), forcing TJ Parker to stop the game. Despite a new brought together, the Rhone residents were once again left behind in this first act. Guided by the Evans-Reynolds pair, the Maccabi still kept control of the match (30-39, 14 ‘). While the gap in the score kept swelling (30-41, 16 ‘), the former Telavivien Chris Jones (14 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists for 16 evaluation) decided to come out of his box at the best of times with 6 consecutive points and thus allow ASVEL to pick up (38-43, 17 ‘). At the break, the Villeurbanne were 7 points behind (42-49, 20 ‘).





Behind Nunnally, the Lessort yard in the third quarter



After the locker room, the face of the game did not change and ASVEL, as in the first period, again conceded an 8-2. The Israelis took off and were now 13 lengths ahead of apathetic Rhodanians in defense (44-57, 23 ‘). Transparent in the first half, Mathias Lessort, happy to spend the evening in France, also set the sights under the circle (9 points and 5 rebounds for 14 evaluation in 15 minutes) and began a real project to further widen the gap in the score (50-64, 26 ‘). With 7 row stitches, James nunnally (25 points, 2 rebounds and 3 assists for 25 evaluation) cooled an Astroballe yet well stocked this Thursday evening (4,197 spectators) and allowed the Maccabi to regain 13 lengths in advance before starting the last quarter time ( 62-75, 30 ‘). The Maccabi were still aggressive in defense and skillful in attack. Despite a slight burst of pride at the end of the match, ASVEL logically bowed to a formidable team from Maccabi Tel Aviv (85-93), greatly revenge after a sluggish start to the season. After three consecutive victories, ASVEL saw its great streak come to an end this Thursday evening. But no doubt everyone would have signed for a 3-1 record a few weeks ago …

Click here to access the match statistics