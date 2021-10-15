Baldur’s Gate 3 reaches a new major milestone with patch 6 – news

The Sorcerer adds new spells to the game such as Dreadful Face, Magnify / Shorten, Chromatic Orb, or Swarm of Daggers in addition to this class’s flagship ability, Metamagic. This ability allows you to adapt your spells in the middle of a fight, for example to increase the range of the spell, its duration, or even strike two enemies simultaneously, among other unpredictable variants. Metamagic can also combine with other spellcasters for devastating effects during co-op play. The Sorcerers develop in two subclasses (Wild Magic and Dragonline) each offering their own strengths, abilities and appearances.

The appearance of the Malforge region, an ancient fortress of Shar accessible by Outland, which is characterized by its rivers of lava and fire that illuminate the dark chambers, allows to advance in the adventure scenario by facing new enemies, completing new quests and meeting new characters, with new cutscenes as a bonus. Another important point of patch 6, a notable graphic overhaul based on “directional and volumetric lighting, all-new color grading, new particle effects, real-time clouds, atmospheric scattering, volumetric fog, and other visual enhancements“, can we read.





The update Forging the Arcane doesn’t stop there, and also offers upgrades for melee and ranged combat. Weapon mastery now grants up to three signature lethal moves. “These changes and additions to weapon actions are designed to give hand-to-hand combat players more options and strategic choices, while simulating the imagination allowed by the board game so that hand-to-hand combat classes can be body matches how players would dream of playing Dungeons & Dragons“says Larian Studios, whose patch notes give an idea of ​​the work done.