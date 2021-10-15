Bara: Bartomeu’s update on Griezmann’s recruitment – football

In an interview with Mundo Deportivo agreement, Josep Maria Bartomeu responded to criticism regarding the recruitment of Antoine Griezmann to FC Barcelona in 2019. The former Barcelona president ensures that the transfer of the French striker did not happen suddenly head.

The former president of Bara, Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Between Antoine Griezmann (30 years old) and FC Barcelona, ​​the mayonnaise has never taken. Arrived in 2019 at the Blaugrana, the French striker left Atletico Madrid this t to find a pleasure he had lost during the last two seasons in Catalonia. A casting error? Not for Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Griezmann was Bara-compatible

In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, the former president of FC Barcelona defended the recruitment of the international tricolor. He is a world star whose way of playing matched that of Bara, in a 4-3-3, in which he could fit. This is a recruit we have been working on for a while , he said.

It is clear that the experience was not a real success. Balad several positions, the native of Mcon has never found his place in the Barcelona workforce, where his profile was not really compatible with that of Lionel Messi. There have been ups and downs, but you have to look at it more globally. He scored goals and delivered a lot of assists , judge Bartomeu. In 102 games with Bara, Grizou has totaled 35 goals and 17 assists.

Le Bara took out a loan to buy Griezmann





If the failure of Griezmann Barcelona has caused a lot of talk, it is also because of the price of his transfer (120 M €). When they recruited players, no one thought about whether we could pay them. The same night that we recruited Griezmann, they realized that there was no money to sign him, and they had to ask for money from another fund. , recently revealed the general manager of Bara, Ferran Reverter. Here again, Bartomeu defends himself.

Planning has always existed. There was no agreement with Atletico Madrid as it can be done with many clubs, so we paid the release clause directly. If we paid, the money was there , he said. Before acknowledging that you have nevertheless taken out a loan: We tried to recruit him as late as possible to pay less interest, but I don’t think it was the same day or the day before the transfer, probably several days before. As a reminder, Atletico will only have to pay € 40 million to definitively acquire Griezmann.

