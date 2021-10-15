Battlefield 2042 officially presents its Hazard Zone mode – news

To read also | Battlefield 2042: All Out War, Winds and Tides

In Hazard Zone mode, there is no question of large maps accommodating 128 players as in Conquest mode but rather of around thirty soldiers (32 on next-gen consoles and PC, 24 on PS4 and Xbox One) divided into squads of four players and tasked with recovering data discs hidden somewhere on the battlefield. All the squads have the same objective and although the priority remains to recover the data and to extract themselves, they will sometimes have to fight against each other to gain the upper hand over their opponents.

Hazard Zone will take place on the same seven maps as the classic modes, available in smaller versions to facilitate movement and communication during combat. Moreover, the famous Specialists and their special abilities will also be accessible, but in a limited number: it will only be possible to have one Specialist of each type in a squad. Each data hard drive collected in-game will be converted into a Hazard Zone-exclusive currency, which can be used to unlock new weapons, gear, and tactical perks. The idea is obviously to unlock more things over the course of the games and to see your character evolve, in the hope of winning the following games more easily.





Finally closer to an Escape From Tarkov than a battle royale like Firestorm, this new mode will also be subject to the same climatic disturbances as the rest of the game, starting with the tornadoes which can invite themselves on the battlefield and upset the plans of the various squads. DICE also insists on the importance of the composition of the squads, explaining that a group of players who thinks about the different synergies of specialists will undoubtedly have more chances to get by than a squad which launches in Hazard. Zone as in any deathmatch.

Battlefield 2042 will be released on November 19 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series.