Bayern Munich: Lucas Hernandez will attend his judicial summons

go now, then it will be heard, then we will see“Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer said Thursday evening on the sidelines of a demonstration in the club’s training center. Lucas Hernandez will travel to Madrid to appear before the court that summons him for not having respected a removal measure imposed after a fight with his partner . “He“Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer said Thursday evening on the sidelines of a demonstration in the club’s training center.

Spanish justice on Wednesday ordered the imprisonment of the French international for non-compliance with this expulsion measure pronounced in February 2017. A few months later, Lucas Hernandez married his partner. The violation of this judicial decision earned him a sentence of six months in prison in 2019, not executed to date.

This is Lucas Hernandez’s private business, I don’t want to judge them

Bundesliga

Boss Upamecano, Cuisance casting error: French Bayern scrutinized A DAY AGO

The 2018 world champion and winner of the League of Nations with the Blues on Sunday against Spain, will have to appear on October 19 before a court in Madrid so that the imprisonment order is notified to him. After this hearing, he will have 10 days to enter “voluntarily“in prison. So far no Munich official has commented on this matter.”It’s Lucas Hernandez’s private business, I don’t want to judge them“, said the president of Bayern on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the higher regional court in Madrid defended the imprisonment order in an interview with the German newspaper on Friday Bild : “There are two convictions for domestic violence and also a third for breach of sentence. It is a very serious offense“Luis Sala told the newspaper. The judge of the 32nd Criminal Chamber could not”what to apply the law“, he added.

Bundesliga Pavard, the dirty period: “In Bayern, we have the same doubts as in France” Yesterday at 11:33