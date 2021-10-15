Bayern Munich support Lucas Hernandez, who faces jail time in Spain

VSsummoned by the Madrid Criminal Court, Tuesday 19 October, the‘rear left tricolor Bayern Munich and Benfica will likely miss the Champions League meeting on October 20. Bavarian club president Herbert Hainer has confirmed his player will go to court in Madrid. He could be removed from the fields in the longer term because of a probable incarceration.

After a fight with his partner in 2017, the defender of Bayern Munich and his wife were sentenced to six months of mutual expulsion for domestic violence. The violation of this judicial decision earned him a sentence of six months in prison in 2019, not executed to date.

A situation which embarrasses the Bavarian formation, which had not yet expressed itself on the case. During the inauguration of the club’s new restaurant, the Munich training president raised this issue.

“First of all, this is Lucas Hernandez’s private business, I don’t want to judge them explained to Der Spiegel Herbert Hainer. He’ll go there next week, and then we’ll negotiate and see. “ he added. And when asked about the club’s support for the Frenchman, Hainer answered bluntly: “Yes, of course.”







The 32nd Criminal Chamber of the Spanish capital will meet on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Lucas hernandez will be notified Tuesday of a detention order in Madrid. According to the court ruling, the French international will also have to choose the penitentiary center where to discharge the sentence of six months, pronounced in 2019. He will have after this hearing 10 days to enter “voluntarily” in prison.

A spokesperson for the Higher Regional Court in Madrid defended the imprisonment order in an interview with German newspaper Bild on Friday: “There are two convictions for domestic violence and also a third for breach of sentence. It is a very serious offense.”Luis Sala told the newspaper. The judge of the 32nd Criminal Chamber could not “what to apply the law”, he added.