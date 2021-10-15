Benzema’s new foot appeal to Mbappé, the pressure is mounting before the Clasico

Zapping Goal! Football club Real Madrid: the figures for the 2020-2021 season of Karim Benzema
AS: “Benzema kisses Mbappé”
AS makes its headlines on the new call from Karim Benzema’s foot to Kylian Mbappé. “I have already said it and I will repeat it to you if you want: I hope so, one day Mbappé will play for Real Madrid”, released the striker of Real Madrid to the television channel RTVE.
🌛 ¡Buenas noches!
🗞️ Ya está aquí la #PortadAS del 15 de octubre
🤗 Benzema abraza in Mbappé
– Diario AS (@diarioas) October 14, 2021
Marca: “Good news before the Champions League and the Clasico”
Before the trip to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League and the Clasico against FC Barcelona, Real Madrid’s infirmary is gradually emptying, as Marca explains.
#LaPortada Buenas noticias 🗞️
– MARCA (@marca) October 14, 2021
Sport: “Koeman Plan”
In today’s edition, Sport reveals Barça’s plan for the future of their coach, Ronald Koeman.
💥 El plan of Barça para Koeman
🚨 Entrevista SPORT a Josep Maria Bartomeu
– Diario SPORT (@sport) October 14, 2021
Mundo Deportivo: “Pedri prolongs”
Mundo Deportivo is making headlines on Pedri, who extended his contract this Thursday until June 2026 with the Culers.
'PEDRI, RENOVADO'
'BARTOMEU LO RESPONDE TODO'
en nuestra portada de este viernes #portada #deporte
– Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) October 14, 2021
to summarize
Karim Benzema’s new foot appeal to Kylian Mbappé, the pressure is mounting before the Clasico between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona … discover the Spanish press review of this Friday, October 15.