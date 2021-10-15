More

    Benzema’s new foot appeal to Mbappé, the pressure is mounting before the Clasico

    Zapping Goal! Football club Real Madrid: the figures for the 2020-2021 season of Karim Benzema

    AS: “Benzema kisses Mbappé”

    AS makes its headlines on the new call from Karim Benzema’s foot to Kylian Mbappé. “I have already said it and I will repeat it to you if you want: I hope so, one day Mbappé will play for Real Madrid”, released the striker of Real Madrid to the television channel RTVE.

    Marca: “Good news before the Champions League and the Clasico”

    Before the trip to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League and the Clasico against FC Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid’s infirmary is gradually emptying, as Marca explains.

    Sport: “Koeman Plan”

    In today’s edition, Sport reveals Barça’s plan for the future of their coach, Ronald Koeman.

    Mundo Deportivo: “Pedri prolongs”

    Mundo Deportivo is making headlines on Pedri, who extended his contract this Thursday until June 2026 with the Culers.

