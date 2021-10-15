Bernard-Henri Lévy replies to Eric Zemmour who had qualified him as a “traitor”: “It was a calculated word, it was a campaign word”

Bernard-Henri Lévy was the exceptional guest of Pascal Praud in L’Heure des Pros, this Friday, October 15. He reacted to the words of Eric Zemmour who had called him a “traitor”, Thursday on CNEWS.

“It has a funny effect that said, frankly, when a candidate for the presidency of the Republic, because that’s all the same, publicly designates you as the absolute traitor. It’s still very strange ”, reacted the philosopher on the set of the show.

“It means that today there is a candidate, who has in his head or in his pocket, a list of traitors, absolute or par excellence … hypothesis where the candidate in question would win, what do we do with traitors, how do we treat them? What do we do with an absolute traitor, a traitor to the Nation? ”Asked Bernard-Henri Lévy, stung by Eric Zemmour’s remarks against him. “It is a very serious accusation for someone who claims the supreme office,” he added.

“A strange, violent, cruel insistence”

“Let us admit that it is a polemicist word, let us admit that it is for the debate”, suggested Pascal Praud. To which Bernard-Henri Lévy replied: “Pascal Praud, I listened to your program yesterday, as often happens, he repeated it several times, with a strange, violent, cruel insistence, it was not a a polemicist word, it was a calculated word ”.





“And I was already treated like this many years ago by Jean-Marie Le Pen, and perhaps by Marine Le Pen, that, I would have to check it. No, no, no, it was not a statement, it’s like everything he says at the moment, you have to give him this credit, it was a calculated word, it was a campaign word », Concluded the philosopher.