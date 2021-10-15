between Yannick Jadot and Anne Hidalgo, the game of five differences on the left

On the left, it’s a match within a match. Anne Hidalgo, now a candidate for the Socialist Party after obtaining the confidence of her party’s activists on Thursday 14 October with 72% of the vote, can devote herself entirely to the race for the Elysee Palace. The mayor of Paris knows that her main competitor on the left is called Yannick Jadot, the winner of the environmentalist primary.

The two contenders occupy a common political space, and relatively small, in terms of opinion polls. In this remote primary, the latest Ipsos-Sopra Steria poll for franceinfo gives a lead in voting intentions to Yannick Jadot (9%) against Anne Hidalgo (5.5%). The two candidates know that it will be necessary to try to speak to each other when the time comes to hope to be in the second round of the election, but they each hope to create a dynamic first around their candidacy.

If Yannick Jadot has already detailed his first proposals, Anne Hidalgo’s teams are still refining the presidential program. The elected PS is content for the moment speech of intention, even if it has started to list some ideas. The two left-wing candidates are advancing towards the election with many points of agreement, in terms of purchasing power, secularism or even the reduction of working hours. To gain the upper hand, they also try to point out some differences.

1 Path: the MEP facing the mayor of Paris

The two candidates claim original routes. They both completed their training at the university and did not go through the ENA (National School of Administration) box. “I was with the peasants to fight against free trade, with the oppressed women in Bangladesh, I was spied on by EDF, I pulled out GMOs”, lists Yannick Jadot in Challenges. “I come from a working-class background, from Spanish immigration, I had the chance to benefit from this Republican lift, I know real life, my parents’ difficult ends of the month”, argued on France Inter Anne Hidalgo.

The first focused his campaign during the ecologist primary on his ability to win the presidential election, leaving the ecology of the simple candidacy of testimony. The green MEP can in particular rely on his networks maintained in Brussels, where the mayor of Paris relies on his experience in the field at the head of the first city in France. “She has proven her ability to exercise presidential functions, whether through her international stature or her experience in managing a large community”, assures Franceinfo of support for the PS candidate.

2 Investment: priority for reconstruction or National Education

The two candidates want massive investments, but do not distribute the billions in the same places. Yannick Jadot plans an investment plan “50 billion euros per year over the five-year term, or 2% of GDP”. He divides this sum into two: “25 billion euros will be devoted to reconstruction, including 10 billion to housing and building”, and “25 billion will be allocated to quality public services”. This program “will create 1.5 million jobs, revitalize the economy, and trigger a virtuous circle of investment and responsible consumption”, he assures.

Anne Hidalgo wants to make school the top priority. “I want to be a candidate to provide a future for our children. That is why I am going to make school a central issue in this campaign”, she recalls in Release. In his book A French woman, published in 2021, the mayor of Paris is therefore proposing to double the salaries of teachers. It is about closing the gap in terms of remuneration with countries like Germany.

For the elected ecologist, the measure is too expensive. “It is an irresponsible proposal, even the most radical teachers’ unions have never asked for it”, he believes on Radio J, by quantifying the measure at “at least 40 billion per year”.

3 Ecological transition: an “ecology of solutions” against a “social ecology”

For the two candidates, this is the central theme that allows them to compete for the same pool of votes. “It is undoubtedly a difference with the Greens, I believe that we cannot continue to ask the most fragile, the most modest or the middle classes to pay the high price of the ecological transition”, assume in Release Anne Hidalgo. It therefore proposes to lower taxes on fuel prices to restore purchasing power to the most modest. “We need to hang up popular categories in this transition.”





“The ecological transition will not happen against those who, today, can no longer make ends meet.” Anne Hidalgo at Release

“There is an issue of social justice, that is why it enters the debate through the question of wages”, explains an elected official close to the Socialist. It is about putting the tools of social democracy at the service of ecological transition. On these issues, she is one step ahead. “ His project: a five-year plan to reorient the industry and create new jobs in renewable energies, ecology, while supporting workers in polluting sectors.

Yannick Jadot claims for his part to have “consistency on ecology, consistency, credibility”. “The rally must take place behind the ecological fight, therefore behind me”, he insists in the JDD. The candidate has logically placed the energy transition at the top of his priorities. In addition to his plan for green reconstruction, he wants to condition all public aid to businesses. “respect for the climate, social progress and equality between women and men”.

For the most fragile, he pleads on franceinfo in favor of an increase in the energy check to 400 euros for the 5.8 million most precarious households and 100 euros for 15 million additional families. If he defended a “combat ecology” targeting the lobbies during the primary of his camp, he also claimed a “solution ecology”, which can also be reflected in the realism of a “government ecology”.

Regarding the lowering of fuel taxes, he criticizes his rival’s proposal. “When we lower taxes for everyone, it’s not called a social measure”, he says. “The owner of a large 4×4 that uses a lot of fuel will gain a lot with this type of measure, while the person with a small vehicle will gain little.”

4 Institutions: far-reaching or more cautious reforms

If he does not utter the words of “VIe République”, Yannick Jadot nevertheless considers that “the institutions of the Fifth Republic are at the end of their rope”. He therefore proposed the introduction of proportional representation in legislative elections, in particular in order to strengthen the weight of Parliament. He also wishes to open the debate on other institutional changes, “like the vote at 16 or the presidential mandate [de] 7 years non-renewable “.

Anne Hidalgo is for the moment more cautious. Asked about the idea of ​​giving the Prime Minister the power to dissolve the Assembly, she has already said that she was not “not for a Sixth Republic”. She nevertheless pleads for a change in the exercise of power. “My mandate will be that of a decentralized Republic with all the citizens”, she assured during the announcement of her candidacy, on the docks of Rouen.

5 Nuclear: an exit “in 20 years” or a simple slowdown

Yannick Jadot has already set the schedule. The environmental candidate considers possible to get out of nuclear power “in 20 years”, “gradually”. But the MEP wants to be pragmatic and responsible: “if it takes five more years, it will take five more years (…) nobody is saying that we are going to shut down nuclear power plants tomorrow”. To compensate for the end of nuclear power, it wants to invest in the entire range of renewable energies (wind, photovoltaic, hydraulic, geothermal, biomass) and in the insulation of housing which would allow a reduction in electricity consumption.

Anne Hidalgo is not talking about getting out of the atom. “We will not be able to do without nuclear power immediately and very quickly, as its part is important”, she explains on France Inter. Without giving her calendar, however, she wishes “go much faster” Emmanuel Macron’s objective of reducing the share of nuclear power to 50% of the energy mix by 2035, against some 70% currently. For this, like Yannick Jadot, she relies on “the development of renewable energies”.