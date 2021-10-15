Boher has proof that Abdel was kidnapped, Nisma questioned – Plus belle la vie October 19, 2021 (episode 4392) | More beautiful life

Discover the detailed summary of Plus belle la vie en avant episode 4392 of Tuesday, October 19, 2021 broadcast on France 3. Alison is disturbed by the latest information on Abdel’s disappearance. Boher suspects Nisma of not telling the truth. Sacha and Luna continue their investigation of Malet.



Read the full PBLV season 18 episode 4392 recap of 10/19/2021 in preview with all the photos from the soap opera Plus belle la vie.

Find it full summary of Plus belle la vie of Tuesday, October 19, 2021 (season 18 episode 4392 in advance, 3 days before the broadcast France 3): the recap of the previous episode PBLV 10/18/2021 is online.





Alison comes to see Jean Paul at the police station, he explains to her that he has peeled the video surveillance images.

We see Abdel leaving in anger and a man kidnaps him in the parking lot and puts him in a van.

Boher advises Alison to talk about Abdel’s disappearance in order to have a free hand.

Michel asks Laetitia for help to heat his chicory with Celeste. He tells her that he is looking for an electrician Franck Ruiz who had redone the electricity at his mother’s house. Laetitia tells him that he is going to marry Kalya, a woman he has met for 3 months.

Then, he comes to do a manicure at Estelle au Mistral. Estelle confides in the beautiful story of Kalya… she says that Franck is a good Samaritan.





Sacha and Luna want to bring down Malet. They ask for the collaboration of Amandine’s former roommate, Caroline to trap him. Luna and Sacha go to plan B to stress him out, they decide to send a message via Amandine’s computer. Then they follow Malet by car.

Ariane and Eric arrive at Bilal and Nisma to collect Abdel’s personal belongings.

Leo berates Alison because she forgot to arrive early because of the arrival of tourists. Alison says she’s had an emergency. Alison is drunk, she slams the door.

Franck tells Laetitia that he is stressed by the procedures with the town hall. He invites her to his wedding… he hopes it will take place in November.

More beautiful life in advance episode 4392 of October 19, 2021: Michel puts the souk to the mistral







Michel Menard arrives at Blanche as an agent of the ministry for suspected lead poisoning. Blanche finds it odd that the trustee did not warn her, but she lets him in. Franck arrives and Blanche understands that he is coming to investigate. Blanche calls him a racist, a bitter paper scraper… she kicks him out. Blanche defends Franck and Kalya’s love story.

Boher arrives at Alison’s, he comes to speak to Nisma but she does not say everything. Boher decides to take Nisma to the police station.

Alison confesses to Nisma and Bilal that she saw the CCTV footage. She explains that Abdel was kidnapped. Alison is distraught, she is crying.

To be continued the full summary of Plus belle la vie en advance from Wednesday, October 20, 2021 with episode 4393.

