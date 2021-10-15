Bolloré ready to sell its logistics activities in Africa

A container ship moored at one of the docks of the port of Abidjan (Côte d’Ivoire), in 2012. SIA KAMBOO / AFP

Enough to cause an earthquake on the African continent if this operation goes to an end. According to corroborating sources, the Bolloré group is studying the sale of its logistics activities in Africa, one of its historic businesses, the result of Vincent Bolloré’s first acquisitions more than thirty years ago. A pole which was for a long time the “cash cow” of the businessman, helping him to finance his raids and other conquests.

The Morgan Stanley investment bank was tasked with discreetly surveying the interest of potential buyers, in particular the big names in shipping. The French CMA CGM examines the case, as well as the Danish Maersk. The port operator Dubai Ports World and the Chinese Cosco Shipping, manager of the Greek port of Piraeus, could also join the ranks. While large private equity funds like Ardian or KKR are full of capital, most of them are limited, by their status, in their ability to invest in emerging countries. When questioned, the group declined to comment.





In Africa, where it employs 20,800 people, “Bolloré is present in 42 ports as operator of port terminals, agent of shipping lines or even handler of non-containerized goods. It mainly manages 16 container terminals in Central and West Africa, 7 roll-on / roll-off terminals [“roule pour entrer”, “roule pour sortir”], 3 rail concessions, warehouses, dry ports… ”, specifies, in its annual report, the Breton group, led by Cyrille Bolloré, the youngest of the patriarch’s sons.

Major judicial twist

The Bolloré Africa Logistics branch, which generated a turnover of 2.1 billion euros in 2020, would be valued between 2 billion and 3 billion euros. However, the perimeter likely to be sold does not seem fixed. Beyond its positions as an essential leader in Africa, the group manages a logistics and transport activity that claims to be among the top five European players, with a turnover of 3.7 billion euros and 12,500 employees. It is not excluded that some buyers are also eyeing these complementary businesses.

Vincent Bolloré is not the type to refuse a very good offer, even if that would leave primarily in the group which bears his name the communication, in other words Vivendi, the storage of electricity and the financial participations. Conversely, note the regulars, nothing says that the transaction will be completed. In the past, the businessman has already offered for the sale of large assets, before giving up.

