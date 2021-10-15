Bordeaux-Nantes: “If you miss a match like that, be careful” – Girondins

In the Talk Monday evening, Jonathan D’Agostino notes the importance of taking points and winning in a prestigious match. If this fails, Bordeaux could have negative pressure. Extracts.

“The pressure can be much more negative if we don’t win”

Jonathan D’Agostino: “I said it last week, it’s a risky game in the sense that there is a great party being prepared while Nantes is on a big dynamic. They can indulge themselves in spoiling the party of the Girondins de Bordeaux, one of the hereditary enemies of their club. We still haven’t won a game at home, we are not in control of the game at home.





If you miss a match like this, watch out behind. We are very patient, we are very forgiving, but if we miss this match, be careful. It can quickly turn badly for Petkovic. He will have to quickly find solutions. Because with 10 games played, only one victory, nothing at home, be careful. We will have to win, because we need them 7 points in October. We are not yet in an emergency, but we are in danger. Because the pressure can be much more negative if we don’t win. “

Bordeaux-Nantes: “I am not expecting anything other than victory”