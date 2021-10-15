Brazil wins Uruguay thanks to Neymar and Raphinha, Argentina confirms, controversial end of match in Colombia

Twelfth day of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in the South America zone. A lifting which, beyond its controversial programming, raised a lot of expectations, especially on the side of Brazil. Opposed to Uruguay’s Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez, Canarinha hoped to see a Neymar up to the task after the spleen displayed by his number 10.

Well the response from the PSG star was such that Marca wonder this morning “Why do you want to retire from international Neymar? “ It’s very simple: Ney and the former Rennais Raphinha, whose we will tell you about recent exploits, have atomized the Celeste between them. It was first of all Neymar who opened the scoring in the tenth minute.





Double for Raphinha, 1 goal and 1 assist for Neymar

Eight minutes later, launched by Neymar, Raphinha made the break, before signing a double on the hour mark. Two goals to celebrate his first tenure with the Auriverdes, Raphinha continues to score a lot of points with Tite. Luis Suarez may have reduced the mark (77th), Gabriel Barbosa completed the Brazilian job, thanks to Neymar’s second assist of the evening (83rd). 4-1, a place of leader in the standings With six points ahead of its first pursuer, Brazil will be there in Qatari, barring a huge disaster.

Argentina confirms, crazy scenario for Colombia

Dolphins of their Brazilian rivals, the Argentines confirmed their great victory against Uruguay by disposing of Peru on the smallest of scores (1-0). A goal signed Lautaro Martinez. Note all the same that the Albiceleste could have been reached, shortly after the hour mark, but Yotun missed his penalty. For its part, Chile relaunched in the race for qualification after exploding the red lantern of the standings, Venezuela (3-0).

Alexis Sanchez’s partners come back to three small points from Uruguay (5th) and Colombia (4th). The Cafeteros have a special evening against Ecuador. While the two teams were tied, Yerri Mina thought to give the victory to his team after additional time (90th + 7). But it was without counting on the VAR which took seven minutes to cancel the goal of the Colombian defender, found guilty with one hand (90th +15). 0-0 final score. An incident that will still make a lot of talk.