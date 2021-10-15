British MP repeatedly stabbed in church

The police did not wish to confirm the identity of the victim or specify his current condition. A suspect has been arrested.

British Conservative MP David Amess, 69, was stabbed repeatedly on Friday October 15 during a parliamentary office he held at a church in his constituency in Leigh-on-Sea, east London, according to local media. Local police announced the arrest of a man, and confirmed that a person had been stabbed, without specifying his identity. She clarified that she was not looking for “nobody elseAfter the arrest.

Read alsoPolice: in the United Kingdom, strong methods, but a close link with the population





A witness named Anthony described on LBC radio a large police deployment there. “I saw someone get taken out of the building, put in the back of a police car», He said. “Apparently he was stabbed several times», He added about the deputy.

Political reactions immediately poured in, in a country marked by the street-level assassination in 2016 of Euro-politician Jo Cox a week before the Brexit referendum by a neo-Nazi sympathizer. “Horrible and deeply shocking newsLabor opposition leader Keir Starmer tweeted, sending his thoughts to the MP, his relatives and his associates.

SEE ALSO – Is violence really increasing in France?