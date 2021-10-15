More

    Bruno Genesio victim of a new blow for an offensive nugget

    If he was theoretically to return to combat in the October – November marathon with all his troops except Jérémy Gelin, Bruno Genesio announced bad news at a press conference on Friday.

    Absent since August and the reception of Nantes (1-0), Jérémy Doku relapsed in training on Monday by hurting his knee on “a benign gesture” (according to his coach). Affected by the external lateral ligament, the Belgian international could still be on the flank for a long time.

    Doku still gone for a few weeks of absence

    “It’s a big blow. When a player gets injured, we are always worried. He was very good, made a lot of effort to come back, with perfect mental freshness. It’s never easy when you’ve come out of a long enough injury, put in a lot of effort to come back, and you’re broke mid-flight. You have to cash in. He’s an important player, we’ve already done eight weeks without him, we’re going to do a few again, that’s not good news. It’s part of the vagaries of a season, ”explained Bruno Genesio who ensures that his player will not be operated and could nevertheless resume before Christmas.


    Genesio announces new Doku injury

    At a press conference, Bruno Genesio announced this Friday the new unavailability of Jérémy Doku, affected to the external ligament in training last Monday and unavailable for a few weeks at Stade Rennais. The Belgian will not be present in Metz.

