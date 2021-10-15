Canada: a meteorite lands on a woman’s pillow

the essential

A meteorite passed through the roof and landed on the pillow of Canadian Ruth Hamilton. The woman is unharmed, and would like to keep the stone.

A meteorite in the bed. This Monday, October 4, Ruth Hamilton woke up with a meteorite in her bed. This Canadian lives in Golden, a town in British Columbia. The crash woke her out of sleep, along with debris that fell on her face.





“I jumped out of bed and turned on the light, I couldn’t understand what had happened,” she told Victoria News, a Canadian media outlet picked up by the Huffington Post. Not knowing what to do with the stone, Ruth Hamilton called for help. First, the police thought of a projectile coming from a nearby construction site. “We called to see if they were blasting and they weren’t, but they said they saw a bright light in the sky that exploded and caused explosions,” said the Canadian.

“He may be billions of years old”

The meteorite having passed through the roof, Ruth Hamilton explained that she contacted her insurance company to see the extent of the damage caused by the fall. An unprecedented case for society.

“I am just totally amazed by the fact that it is an object which came from the sky, it is perhaps billions of years old,” the Canadian still confides. She said she wanted to keep the stone, which amazes her grandchildren.