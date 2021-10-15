Canada: melon-sized meteorite crashes into bed while sleeping

A resident of Golden, British Columbia, Canada narrowly avoided a tragedy. A melon-sized meteorite fell from the sky and crashed inches from her pillow while she was sleeping.

Ruth Hamilton still can’t believe it! “I have never been so scared in my life” she says when she has just avoided a tragedy. On October 11, this resident of Golden, in British Columbia in western Canada, woke up with a start in the middle of the night. The thud of a rock that had just crashed near her wakes her up as she sleeps peacefully.

“I heard a huge explosion and felt the debris on my face “she tells the CBC. In a hurry, she does not really understand what is going on, she first thinks of an explosion at home or a sudden intrusion. “I jumped out of bed and turned on the lights. I didn’t know what else to do, so I called 911”, the emergency number for help and the police she explains. .





A chunk of rock plummeted from space, tearing through a BC woman’s roof before coming to rest on her floral pillowcase, inches from where her head had been moments earlier. https://t.co/E4CzdW8lEg – CBC News (@CBCNews) October 12, 2021

A meteorite

But in the course of the discussion on the phone with the operator, Ruth begins to understand that it is actually … meteorite ! “Speaking to the operator, who was asking me all kinds of questions, I step back and find at that moment, between the two pillows on which I was sleeping, a meteorite.”

She then discovers a large piece of black rock the size of a small melon. The meteorite sprayed the roof of the Canadian before crashing into its bed, a few centimeters from its head. It is an agent, dispatched on the spot who will immediately identify the celestial body. Ruth Halmilton plans to keep this gift from heaven, a kind of good luck charm so much the chances of this happening her weak.