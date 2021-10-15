Charlene of Monaco comes out of the silence: “I can’t wait to go home and see my children again”

Still stranded in South Africa after several surgeries, Charlene of Monaco came out of her silence. In an interview recorded this month, she explains that she misses her children terribly.

When will Charlene of Monaco be reunited with her family? Blocked in South Africa for a very long time, the mother of Jacques and Gabriella has undergone several heavy operations after contracting an infection in the ENT sphere. While it was believed her return to the Rock was imminent, the princess frightened her loved ones again on October 8. That day she had to be admitted to hospital again for “the last of the operations she had to undergo following her ENT infection”, as announced by the Prince’s Palace. Stayed two days under observation, Charlene of Monaco was visibly able to leave the health establishment. The opportunity for the wife of Prince Albert II to give her news through her Instagram account.

This Friday, October 15, a week after her intervention, she published an excerpt from an interview recorded in the KwaZulu-Natal region this month, without specifying the date. In it, Charlene of Monaco evokes in particular the initial reason for her coming to South Africa, that is to say the protection of endangered animals, especially rhinos. “I am determined to continue the work I started in several African countries, she said in particular. Conservation, preservation, restoration, education … This is why I created my foundation. I am determined to continue what I have started with my foundation to the end. “ A committed and necessary speech, which she concluded by evoking her state of health while responding to the many rumors of which she is the subject. “I had an infection and unfortunately it forced me to stay here in South Africa”, explains Charlene of Monaco.

Charlene of Monaco: she “misses her children terribly”

“I had a very successful first surgery, there were complications, I had a second operation, now I can feel a lot stronger”, continued the wife of Prince Albert II. Criticized for having spent long months away from her family, Charlene of Monaco confided to be “can’t wait to get home” for “to see his children”, the twins Jacques and Gabriella: “I can’t wait to go home and see my children who I miss terribly and who feel the same as me after months of absence”. And they too are impatient to find their mother. “I can’t wait for Charlene to be back, because she’s part of my life, our lives and that of Monaco, affirmed the sovereign a few days ago. I also look forward to her helping me with the kids and many other things, as has always been the case, because it is a team effort. ”

