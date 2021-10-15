Cheaper cigarettes in Spain or Andorra, will it be over soon? France pushes for a European harmonization of prices “from above”

While it will assume the rotating presidency of the European Union during the first half of 2002, France intends to push its partners towards a harmonization “from above” of tobacco prices in the Union.

“The harmonization from above of the taxation applicable to tobacco, within the European Union”, will be the objective of the French government during its presidency of the European Union, assured the Minister Delegate to the Minister of the Economy, Finance and Recovery, in charge of Public Accounts before the Congress of tobacconists, on Thursday and Friday in Paris.

“One cartridge per person”

“With Bruno Le Maire, we have clearly indicated to the European Commission our desire to reopen the European texts governing tobacco taxation” added Olivier Dussopt, quoted by La Dépêche du Midi.

He also pleaded for the application throughout Europe of the rule set by France in August 2020 on the purchase of tobacco abroad, namely “one cartridge per person”.





27% parallel market in border areas

France intends to push the 26 other member states to harmonize tobacco prices, especially since, thanks to the Covid crisis, the tax loss was estimated at 3 billion euros by a parliamentary report published at the end of September. A loss for public finances suggesting that the “parallel market” of tobacco represents 14 to 17% of consumption in France. A figure that can rise to 27% in border areas such as Andorra, Spain or Belgium, which charge much lower prices, ensures the report.

80% taxes

As a reminder, taxes represent 80% of the price of tobacco in France. Since the election of Emmanuel Macron these have experienced an interrupted increase, bringing the pack of cigarettes beyond 10 euros. A phenomenon likely to increase the comparative advantage of tobacco prices displayed in Spain or Andorra for example, and which France therefore intends to limit. It remains to be seen to what extent our neighbors will be inclined to follow the French position, especially since, in the short term, they have more to lose than to gain.