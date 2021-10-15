Chips: equipment manufacturer Novares claims damages from manufacturers



CHIPS: NOVARES TEAM CLAIMS DAMAGE TO BUILDERS

PARIS (Reuters) – French equipment manufacturer Novares, whose plastic components equip one in three vehicles worldwide, is claiming tens of millions of euros in damages from its carmaker customers to offset the impact of repeated shutdowns of their factories linked to the shortage of chips.

“We have counted for us 2,000 sudden customer production stoppages since the start of the year, and a large hundred with less than 48 hours notice,” Pierre Boulet, CEO of Novares, said in an interview with Reuters.

“We cannot be responsible for cleaning up the finances (of the manufacturers). We are several tens of millions of euros from claims for damages to all of our customers”, he added, stressing that the situation is particularly tense in Europe.





While the automotive sector was banking on an early improvement in the fourth quarter this summer, the difficulties in supplying electronic components from Asia now appear to be set to last until early 2022.

Toyota again announced on Friday morning that it would cut its global production planned for November by 15% due to the shortage while Skoda Auto, a subsidiary of Volkswagen and the Czech Republic’s main exporter, warned that it would “significantly reduce, or even interrupt “its production from next Monday.

Renault will update its forecast of just over 200,000 cars lost over the year due to chips when publishing its third quarter turnover on Friday. Stellantis, which abruptly halted production at its German plant in Eisenach for several months for lack of electronic components, will do the same the following week for its projection of 1.4 million fewer vehicles.

“Some customers are very courteous, they warn us in advance, are ready to compensate for the additional costs they have generated with us, others only understand the standoff,” continues Pierre Boulet. “We are in a manly world, and somewhere a little selfish.”

(Gilles Guillaume, edited by Blandine Hénault)