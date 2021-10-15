Christophe Beaugrand looks back on his age difference with his companion Ghislain

In the columns of the magazine Cine TV Review, Christophe Beaugrand returned to his age difference with his companion Ghislain and the fears he had at the beginning of their relationship on this subject.
Christophe Beaugrand makes perfect love with his companion Ghislain, whom he married in the summer of 2018. And the couple very quickly decided to expand the family. In November 2019, the two lovers welcomed their first child, a little boy named Valentin born in the United States thanks to surrogacy (surrogacy). Since then, the toddler has been the pride of his dads, who post photos of him for special occasions. The LCI journalist has also chosen to recount his journey to become a father in a book, published on October 7, Daddy’s son (s) published by Plon. “Basically, I wanted my son Valentin to know his story”, he explained to us. But his book is also intended to be educational. “I wanted to explain as well as possible what we went through in order to break down clichés, stereotypes, respond to criticism without embellishing reality: it is a long procedure which has a cost, so do not be afraid of talk about money [plus de 100 000 euros, ndlr] but it’s also a beautiful love story. “
“Ghislain helped me to settle down, to be more zen and serene “
In the magazine Cine TV Review, the host of Ninja warrior spoke about her meeting with her lover and her fears at the start of their story about their age difference. “He helped me to be myself. At the start of our relationship, since we’re twelve years apart, I was a little uncomfortable. He was 21, but I understood straight away. that I wanted to go further with him “, underlines Christophe Beaugrand. He then reconsiders his hesitations. “I was still afraid that there would be a gap and that we would not have the same references or the same desires. Looking back, I realize that he was more mature than me. elsewhere still the case today “, he has fun. Before concluding with tenderness: “Ghislain helped me to settle down, to be more zen and serene. He made me stronger “. As to whether the couple will welcome a second child, the journalist rules out the hypothesis for the moment. “Not yet, but maybe someday.” He adds : “It’s already so miraculous to have Valentine in our life. At 18, if I had been told that I was going to marry a great man and become a dad, I wouldn’t have believed it “.
The words of Whitney, their surrogate mother, about the couple
In the newspaper columns Release who devoted his last page portrait to Christophe Beaugrand, Whitney, who carried their baby, spoke of his meeting with the host and his companion. “As soon as I met them on Skype, I knew they were the ones I wanted to help, explains the mother of three girls. Christophe and Ghislain are very warm and caring. But also down to earth and easy to love “, she reveals in everyday life.