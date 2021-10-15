Christophe Galtier attacks Djamel Belmadi

The fight goes on. On October 7, Djamel Belmadi took to task Andy Delort and OGC Nice, pointing in particular to the attitude of the 30-year-old striker and his choice to favor his club in the short term rather than his national selection. A position that has not at all passed with the coach of the Fennecs, who also gave a layer a few days later just to put the table back on the table and show that he was not ready to digest the situation. Accusing in passing the Aiglons of having retained the former Montpellier so that he does not join Algeria.





Present at a press conference before the meeting between Troyes and Nice on Sunday (1 p.m.), on behalf of the 10th day of Ligue 1, Christophe Galtier was invited to respond to his Algerian counterpart. And the former LOSC coach did not pray. “We must leave the remarks to the Algerian coach. I knew him as a young player, he was a good footballer already very excessive. This is confirmed by getting older. Sometimes we settle down, others we don’t. I found it very excessive on Thursday. “ To be continued in the next episode.