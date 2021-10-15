Coldplay announces a global and eco-responsible tour for 2022

After consulting with experts on the climate crisis over the past two years, Chris Martin’s group has pledged to reduce its CO2 emissions by 50%. And will use the very first rechargeable show battery, in place of the usual diesel or gasoline generators.

Biodegradable confetti, eco-cups and less goodies: the British group Coldplay announced on Thursday a new world tour in 2022, the “most sustainable possible” and almost entirely powered by solar panels, a durable portable battery and a kinetic floor.

“Playing live and being connected to people is the reason the band exists”, corn “At the same time, we are very aware that the planet is facing a climate crisis”Coldplay said on Twitter.

The rock band members have “So spent the last two years consulting environmental experts in order to make this tour as sustainable as possible”, corn “Above all, to exploit the potential of the tour to get things done”, they added.

For this new tour, celebrating their latest album Music of The Spheres coming out on Friday, the band will use “The very first rechargeable and removable show battery in the world”, instead of the usual diesel or gasoline generators.





Fans will also be able to generate electricity for the concert using a kinetic floor and electric bicycles, and solar panels will be installed. Coldplay hopes to fuel its concerts “Almost entirely renewable energy” and “Reduce (its) carbon footprint”, promising on their site to reduce their CO2 emissions by 50% compared to their 2016-2017 tour.

In 2019, singer Chris Martin announced that the group would not tour the world to promote their previous album, Everyday Life, and that they wouldn’t tour anymore until they found a way to make their concerts more environmentally friendly.

Among the main problems identified: theft to concerts and the use of products such as plastic water bottles. For their new tour, fans will be encouraged to bring their own bottle or use reusable eco-cups, and those who have traveled low-carbon will receive “A reduction code to be used at the venue”.

The group is also committed to using only biodegradable confetti, as well as to reducing by 80% its production of luminous bracelets – now 100% compostable – worn by the public, by sterilizing them and reusing them between shows.

“We won’t be able to do everything right, but we are committed to doing all we can and sharing what we learn”, Coldplay promised. In the United Kingdom, musical events generate 405,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions, according to Global Citizen, organizer of “zero waste” festivals.

