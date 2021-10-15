More

    Control of the health pass at the Martinique University Hospital … with gendarmes and police

    The management of the Pierre Zobda Quitman hospital had to call on the police to help control the application of the health pass in the establishment, to the chagrin of the unions.

    The most determined hospital agents are still opposed to the vaccination obligation and the health pass.

    They were kept at a distance this Thursday morning (October 14, 2021) by the police in front of the entrance to the Pierre Zobda Quitman hospital in Fort-de-France.

    The demonstrators and their union representatives refuse to work under the control of police and gendarmes.

    It is not normal that we have gendarmes when we have not committed any fault.

    Jean-Pierre Jean-Louis from the Force Ouvrière union

    Gendarmes and police were tasked with helping the security agents to control the health pass. A measure announced last week by the management of the CHUM (University Hospital of Martinique) using several means of communication.

    The CHUM establishments need the most favorable operations in the context of the rise of the coronavirus epidemic in Martinique.


