Coronavirus | Paid Covid tests and compulsory vaccination: double turn of the screw today

The Covid-19 epidemic has fallen to the bottom of the wave, but the constraints will harden today for the last recalcitrant to the vaccination, with the end of free tests for all and the obligation to present a “complete diagram “for healthcare professionals.

All the lights are green, there is no question of slowing down. The fourth wave has passed, the national incidence rate has fallen below the alert threshold (50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants per week), hospitals are slowly emptying their Covid patients (6,629 Tuesday, including 1,111 in care reviews).

An improvement that does not prevent the government from applying on the due date the final restrictions promised to the unvaccinated. Starting with the end of the tests “of comfort” free, announced in July by Emmanuel Macron.

From today, nearly 7 million partially or unvaccinated adults will have to pay between 22 and 44 euros for each screening allowing them to obtain a health pass.

Even if exceptions will remain possible (medical prescription, case of contact, recent positive test, contraindication to the vaccine), the measure clearly aims to push the reluctant towards the injection, while reducing the bill: the cost of the tests will indeed go up. ‘soar to 6.2 billion this year, after 2.2 billion in 2020.

The risk, however, is to break the thermometer of the epidemic. The president of the Union of biologists, François Blanchecotte, expects a “sudden drop, about 80%”, while the number of examinations stabilized around 3.5 million per week at the end of September.

“We will no longer be able to correctly follow the evolution of the epidemic because the incidence rate will be affected”, predicts public health professor Mahmoud Zureik.

The Ministry of Health anticipates on the contrary “a modest break” and “punctual” on this key indicator, arguing that “comfort tests” are the fact of “often asymptomatic people who have very low positivity rates”.





“No major risk”

Same serenity displayed about the vaccine obligation, which will become absolute today for 2.7 million workers.

Already obliged since September 15 to justify at least one injection, employees of hospitals, clinics and retirement homes, as well as liberal caregivers, home helpers, firefighters and ambulance personnel will now have to certify an “complete diagram”, under penalty of suspension of their employment contract, without remuneration.

According to the latest Public Health France survey on the subject, 86.6% of staff in health establishments were already “fully vaccinated” to September 20. This rate even rose to 88.6% in structures for disabled people and 92.4% in nursing homes.

“The vaccination coverage of health professionals is sufficient”, estimates the ministry, which ensures that the measure does not “no major risk on the continuity of care” but recognizes that “certain tensions in terms of hospital staff can arise locally”.

As in Mulhouse, where the Sud-Alsace hospital group had to temporarily activate its “white plan” end of September, to face “a critical situation” after having suspended 170 agents, or nearly 3% of its workforce.

A proportion four times higher than in Île-de-France, where the regional health agency (ARS) recorded 0.7% of suspensions at the beginning of October in the workforce of health and medico-social establishments, that is all the same 1,400 people.

Contacted by AFP, the other ARS all referred to the ministry, which also mentions a rate of 0.7% “based on feedback from establishments”, without advancing an overall number for suspended staff.

The situation is, on the other hand, more tense in the West Indies and Guyana, where the vaccination obligation has been delayed by a few weeks but is encountering opposition, even hostility, from part of the population.

In Guadeloupe in particular, the health authorities denounced last week “acts of sabotage” in hospitals: blocking of certain entrances, glue in locks, used oil spilled in offices.