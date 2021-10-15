Country still records new daily record of infections and deaths

In recent weeks, Russia has set a series of sad records: that of the number of infections and daily deaths linked to the Coronavirus. This Thursday, the country recorded a new one with 31,299 cases of contamination and 986 people dead, according to the report published by the Russian government.

The capital Moscow remains the most affected with 6,712 new cases and 72 deaths in 24 hours, ahead of the country’s second city, Saint Petersburg, with 2,345 recorded contaminations and 67 deaths.

No national confinement

Reacting to these figures, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov once again ruled out nationwide containment measures, preferring to “continue to explain to people that it is necessary to be vaccinated”. “It is irresponsible not to get vaccinated. It kills, ”he said. Vaccination is leveling off in Russia, with just over 31% of Russians fully vaccinated, according to the specialized site Gogov, against a background of public mistrust.

According to Dmitry Peskov, Russia has gained experience since the start of the pandemic and “all the medical infrastructure is mobilized”. “Today, there are more treatment technologies, more medical monitoring and infrastructure capacities,” he said. He estimated that it is up to the authorities of the most affected regions to take any restrictions.

The “behavior of the population” questioned

The Minister of Health, Mikhail Mourachko, judged him that the current situation was the fault “in the first place to the behavior of the population and to insufficient vaccination” despite the availability of several national vaccines. “The (health) system is seriously under strain. We must remedy it through joint efforts, ”he added, quoted by Russian press agencies, once again calling on his fellow citizens to be vaccinated.





According to Mikhail Murashko, if strong health restrictions are not introduced quickly, “we run the risk of a continued growth” of contaminations.

From 220,000 to more than 400,000 deaths linked to Covid

Russia, the hardest hit country in Europe, has been facing an acceleration of the epidemic in recent weeks. A situation that worries the authorities, although they have ruled out introducing health restrictions in order to preserve the economy. In addition to the low vaccination rate, the spread is facilitated by poor compliance with barrier gestures.

In total, 220,315 people have died from Covid-19 in Russia for 7.8 million contaminations, according to the official report of the authorities. But the real toll is much heavier. The Rosstat statistics institute, which has a broader definition of coronavirus-related deaths, reports more than 400,000 deaths.