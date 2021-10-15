Cours Lafayette blocked, three minor injuries











15 hours : end of operations The firefighters on the spot left the scene, the operation is finished. The police take the latest investigation records but access to the area is still prohibited and traffic remains blocked.







2:30 p.m .: The road has returned to a neutral PH According to the firefighters who are starting to repack some tools, “the operation should be finished within a good hour.” A total of 60,000 liters of water were used to dilute the 750 liters of acid.

1:45 p.m. : “Three people with slight burns” Philippe Bourgin, commander of the relief operations, gives some details on the operations in progress. “No risk of spillage in nature since the sewer network is traced and confined. (…) We are diluting about 1000L / minute of product. (…) No risk either for the station purification because the product is diluted and “the water treatment plant has for its part been warned of our actions and is doing what is necessary to neutralize the product on its arrival. But we hope that it will be largely already.”

The commander also gives details of the wounded, who “show slight burns”. According to him, the operation will be completed in “1 to 2 hours”. Listen to the video below.

1:30 p.m. : the delivery man would have parked incorrectly, on the sidewalk According to the Prefecture, 800 liters of 96% concentrated sulfuric acid were to be transported to the Dalkia plant by a private carrier. The delivery would not have been made in the traditional regulatory framework, the delivery man would have parked in an “anarchic” way on the sidewalk. This will be investigated. On the 800L, at least 90% of the liquid in the tank spilled onto the roadway and then into the sewers. The firefighters have launched a conventional water dilution operation so as to have little or no environmental impact. The operation goes through the Saint-Fons wastewater treatment plant. There should be no impact on drinking water.

Traffic and passage are prohibited during the operation, lasting one to two hours depending on the emergency operations commander.

1:20 p.m. : Three injured according to the Prefecture The Prefecture, in a tweet, indicates that three people were injured in the incident. A dilution operation is underway in the sewers.

12 p.m .: The accident occurred during the unloading of a tank of 800 liters of sulfuric acid A major rescue system has been deployed this Friday from 11:40 a.m. on the outskirts of 192 cours Lafayette, in the 3rd arrondissement of Lyon. According to our information, sulfuric acid was accidentally spilled on the road. The accident occurred during the unloading of an 800-liter sulfuric acid tank in front of the Dalkia boiler room in La Part-Dieu. The barrel fell from a pallet truck and opened onto the roadway. A passing cyclist fell and was injured. His life is not in danger but he was taken care of by the firefighters. Several tens of liters of this corrosive product spread on the roadway and the firefighters deployed very significant means to limit the pollution of the sewerage network. At least six firefighters are deployed as well as the Samu and Veolia teams.

It is preferable to avoid the area, especially as a security perimeter has been set up. Traffic is cut off between boulevard Jules-Favre and avenue Thiers. TCL indicates that the stations from Thiers-Lafayette to La Doua-Gaston Berger are no longer served in both directions of traffic by the T4. The L70 bus line makes an exceptional terminus in Charpennes. Brotteaux stops at Part-Dieu Vivier Merle station are not served. The resumption of normal traffic is estimated at 3:30 p.m.