Covid: where is the vaccination of caregivers?

Posted on Oct. 15, 2021, 11:00 a.m.

For 2.7 million workers, the vaccine obligation becomes absolute this Friday. Health professionals must now certify a complete vaccination schedule. They had already, since September 15, justify at least one injection.

Employees of hospitals, clinics and retirement homes are affected. Just like liberal caregivers, home helpers, firefighters and paramedics. Without proof of injection, they risk a suspension of their employment contract.

The Ministry of Health is reassuring. “The coverage of health professionals is sufficient,” he said. What do the numbers say?

92% first-time vaccinated

In its latest survey on the subject Public Health France affirms than 86.6% of professionals working in health establishments were already “fully vaccinated” as of September 20. A proportion that rises to 92% for people who have received at least one dose.

In detail, this proportion is appreciably higher among liberal caregivers, who, by the spring were already better covered than their hospital colleagues. They are 96.2% to have received at least one dose, and 95.1% to be already fully vaccinated, as of October 11.

Massive vaccination in nursing homes

Professionals in nursing homes and long-term care units (USLDs) are also widely vaccinated. They are 91.2% to have received at least one dose, and 89.7% to be fully vaccinated, as of October 11.

End of 2020, only 19% of nursing home care providers say they want to be vaccinated. They were, however, already, on July 12, when Emmanuel Macron announced the vaccination obligation, 62.4% to have received at least one dose and 54.6% to be fully vaccinated.

These figures could also be underestimated. A survey, carried out by the Directorate General For Social Cohesion (DGCS), the Directorate General for Healthcare Provision (DGOS) and the DREES (Directorate for Research, Studies, Evaluation and Statistics), reports , that on September 20, 96.6% of professionals in nursing homes had received at least one dose and 92.4% were fully vaccinated.





Disparities according to the territories nevertheless exist. If 96.1% of professionals in nursing homes and USLDs had received at least one dose on October 12, they were only 80.1% in the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, according to Public Health France.

The situation is particularly tense in the Antilles and Guyana. In Guadeloupe, only 59.0% of professionals in nursing homes and USLDs had received a first injection. A proportion which falls to 47.1% in Martinique. The same goes for liberal caregivers. They were, on October 12, 77.7% to have received a dose in Guyana, 76.2% in Guadeloupe and 74.2% in Martinique. The vaccination obligation was delayed there by a few weeks, but is met with opposition, even hostility, from part of the population.

“Care tensions”

The government assures us that the measure does not entail “any major risk to the continuity of care”. The Ministry of Health nevertheless recognizes that “certain tensions in terms of hospital staff can arise locally”. In Mulhouse for example. The Sud-Alsace hospital group had to temporarily activate its “white plan” at the end of September to deal with “a critical situation” after having suspended 170 agents, or nearly 3% of its workforce.

A proportion four times higher than in Île-de-France, where the regional health agency (ARS) recorded 0.7% of suspensions at the beginning of October in the workforce of health and medico-social establishments, that is all the same 1,400 people.

In total, Olivier Véran assured Wednesday, October 13 that 15,000 caregivers had been suspended. “A significant number, seeing that the law was applied, ends up being vaccinated and returns” to his workplace, he said.

According to the Minister of Health, the percentage of “unvaccinated staff who were suspended or suspendable has fallen from 0.9% to 0.6%, and will continue to decline”. “As the weeks go by, those who choose to resign because they do not want to be vaccinated become an exception,” he added.

On the side of health professionals, however, some fear that this proportion will increase. Some of the employees, not wishing to submit to the vaccination obligation, would have taken leave to delay the deadline.