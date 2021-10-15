Covid: who will be able to continue to benefit from the reimbursement of tests?

Posted on Oct 14, 2021, 12:00 PM

As of Friday, Covid-19 screening tests will no longer be systematically reimbursed by Health Insurance. With this measure, the government hopes to push the last reluctant towards vaccination.

If more than three quarters of the population are fully vaccinated, 7.5 million French people have not yet taken the plunge. Making them pay for the tests, especially if they want to benefit from the health pass, could prove to be an incentive.

But the government also intends to keep an eye on the epidemic and avoid a possible resurgence of cases. Not everyone will therefore have to go to the cash register systematically. Explanations.

1. I am vaccinated

No worries for people who have been vaccinated. “Tests will continue to be reimbursed […] without prescription for people already vaccinated ”, confided, at the end of September to“ Echoes ”, the Prime Minister, Jean Castex. Aim of the measure: to encourage the vaccinated population to remain vigilant and to go for a test in the event of symptoms. Same logic for people with a certificate of recovery of less than six months: they will be able to continue to benefit from the tests for free.

All the tests of the vaccinated will remain covered by the Health Insurance. Including those required of people vaccinated to travel to certain countries.

2. I am not vaccinated and have symptoms

Once again, in a logic of epidemic control, not all tests become paying for unvaccinated people. These will remain free, especially in the event of symptoms. But a medical prescription will be necessary.

Then instructs the unvaccinated to make a medical appointment before going to be tested. The prescription must be issued by a doctor or a midwife and be dated within 48 hours. Non-vaccinated contact cases may also benefit from reimbursement.





3. I have not been vaccinated and I would like to benefit from the health pass

For non-vaccinated people who wish to benefit from the health pass, “comfort” tests become chargeable. It is “to encourage vaccination rather than the multiplication of tests”, explained Emmanuel Macron in July. But the stake is also budgetary. “It is no longer legitimate to pay excessive comfort tests at the expense of the taxpayer”, detailed Jean Castex.

“The prices to be paid will be identical to those currently supported by the Health Insurance”, specifies the Ministry of Health. PCR tests will cost 44 euros for the unvaccinated. For an antigen test, it will cost 22 euros if it is carried out in a laboratory and 25 in a pharmacy, or even 30 if it is carried out on Sunday. In addition, the self-tests sold in pharmacies and carried out in front of pharmacists will no longer be sufficient to obtain a health pass. “This device had in fact been deployed temporarily during the summer, in order to support the extension of the health pass”, indicates the Ministry of Health.

4. I am a minor or ineligible for the vaccine

Minors will not be required to pay for the tests. They will continue to benefit from health insurance coverage upon presentation of their identity document, whether or not they are vaccinated. They will thus be able to continue to benefit from a free health pass during school outings, in particular.

People not eligible for the vaccine are also part of the public benefiting from free testing. They may present a vaccine contraindication certificate to continue to benefit from health insurance coverage.

5. I live overseas

In view of the local epidemic situation, the government has chosen to delay the de-reimbursement of overseas tests. In Guyana, Martinique and Guadeloupe, the end of free tests will come on the date of the end of the state of health emergency.

In Mayotte, the device for the end of reimbursement of tests will not apply for the moment. Reason put forward: “the fragility of the local screening system”.