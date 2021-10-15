Game news Crysis Remastered Trilogy: an explosive video comparison on PC, ray-tracing in support
As of today, Crysis Remastered Trilogy is finally available on PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC. It is this last platform that interests us today that it is the subject of a comparison… with the original versions.
Today is a big day for all fans of the saga Crysis : eight years after the last opus, the trilogy returns severely revamped through a brand new compilation. For once, the developers have given a real boost to offer a technically modernized experience, which they intend to prove in video.
Ray-tracing and DLSS for Crysis Remastered Trilogy
After having delivered us comparative trailers of the PlayStation and Xbox versions, it seemed logical to see the PC version scrutinized by Critek. Not a little proud of his work, the firm has therefore worked to greatly optimize the experience with ray-tracing (not available on home consoles) and DLSS (the same, of course), which already has a knack for modernizing the original games.
We can also count on a whole bunch of technical upgrades with ultra-high resolution textures, updated lighting, refined 3D models and we pass some and the best for a rather promising result, at least on Windows. We remind you that the title is now commercially available, on all the media concerned … and even on Switch, that is to say!
Buy Crysis Remastered Trilogy from € 34 on Amazon
This page contains affiliate links to certain products that JV has selected for you. Each purchase you make by clicking on one of these links will not cost you more, but the e-merchant will pay us a commission.
Find out more.
Through Max_Cagnard, Journalist jeuxvideo.com
MPTwitter