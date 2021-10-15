CYBERGUN: ARKANIA GETS POWER IN THE MILITARY FIELD

October 15, 2021.

CYBERGUN, a global player in recreational shooting, is proud to announce the rise of ARKANIA, its military subsidiary born from the merger with VALANTUR, a high-tech group specializing in the manufacture of sub-assemblies, means and services intended for in aeronautics.

In order to optimize the organization and synergies between the two partners, CYBERGUN and VALANTUR brought together the teams of their design offices, bringing together a total of 100 talents (21 from CYBERGUN and 79 from VALANTUR), within ARKANIA .

In the course of the year, ARKANIA also acquired a production site with an area of ​​more than 10,000 m² which aims to produce equipment ” made in France “. The site is now operational and the first deliveries are underway. As a reminder, ARKANIA has obtained the prestigious international certification EN 9100, a European standard describing a quality assurance system for the aeronautics, space and defense markets.

By the end of 2022, ARKANIA should have more than 130 employees and generate a turnover of around EUR 10 million through the sale of R&D and production services for the aeronautics, space and defense industry.

ARKANIA is particularly involved in the implementation of the contract resulting from the winning, in co-contracting with THALES, of the SINETIC1 infantry light weapons training contract to modernize the capabilities and strengthen the security of soldiers during training. This vast program, which covers the training needs of the three armies, will be deployed over a period of approximately 10 years and, according to the call for tenders, for a need of up to 80 sites to be equipped, including 5 in addition. -sea. The first delivery is scheduled for 2023, to equip the first two Army sites.

