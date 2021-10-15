Cyril Hanouna strongly criticized by the mother of the teenager

Now is the time to settle scores. In a column published Wednesday, October 13 on the “Figaro” site, Karine B., Mila’s mother, was not kind to Cyril Hanouna. Recall that in January 2020, the teenager found herself in a media whirlwind following her sulphurous comments on Islam, qualifying it in particular as a “shitty religion”. Since then, the teenager has had to live under police protection, because of the many death threats she is the victim of.

Guest of Laurent Ruquier last October 9 in “We are live”, Cyril Hanouna returned to the situation of the young woman, believing that she had “insulted all Muslims“.”She received a lot of threats. Today, who ends up in the shit? It’s her. Because today she cannot live a normal life. (…) For me, there are a lot of people who used Mila to exist “, he had estimated.





Karine B. was quick to step up to pinpoint the comments of the host of “Touche pas à mon poste”: “On several occasions in recent days, Cyril Hanouna has tried to explain the reasons why Mila finds herself under police protection, giving explanations that are at the very least eccentric. Mila’s situation would be due, according to him, to a political recovery“, she wrote.

In the process, the mother of the teenager lamented the words of the flagship host of C8: “It’s so much more convenient to get around the reality of the facts, to use convolutions to talk about the Mila affair, it can save you from being splashed, and even beheaded, or shot by a Kalashnikov, but that can especially increase your audience share“. And to conclude:”Without courage, Mr. Hanouna could show a semblance of responsibility. Instead, he regularly talks about Mila reversing the charge of guilt, thus assigning her the role of the person to be taken down. We all know how this can end“.

