Death of a former TF1 journalist, hit on a bicycle by a truck in Paris

Emmanuel de La Taille, former TF1 journalist, died in Paris on Wednesday October 13, 2021. (© FlyAkwa / Wikicommons)

Emmanuel de La Taille, former star journalist of TF1, is dead Wednesday, October 13, 2021 in a violent accident occurred on Champs-Elysees, To Paris. On a bicycle, he was hit by a truck, confirm the Paris firefighters who intervened on the spot.

Figure of economic popularization on television

89-year-old Emmanuel de La Taille was traveling in western Paris when he was hit by a truck, in circumstances unknown at this time. According to The Parisian, he was run over by the heavyweight and succumbed to his injuries. An investigation was opened, entrusted to the STJA, the Service for judicial treatment of accidents.

Former journalist at TF1, Emmanuel de La Taille was a pioneer of economic popularization on television in the 1960s. His memory has been hailed by many personalities from the audiovisual world, Michel Denisot hailed “a journalist of rare relevance in the field. economical, elegant and attentive man ”.

Emmanuel de la Taille has just left. Journalist of rare relevance in the economic field. Elegant and caring man. He helped me a lot when I started to @ TF1 13h. RIP 🖤 – Michel Denisot (@michel_denisot) October 14, 2021

